A five-year-old girl used her mother’s Amazon account to buy more than $3,000 worth of toys. Jessica Nunes said she thought her daughter was playing video games on her phone when she placed the orders. According to Nunes, she was able to cancel about half of the order before it shipped.

A five-year-old girl from Massachusetts, USA, used her mother’s Amazon account to buy toy motorcycles, toy jeeps and cowgirl boots worth more than $3,000, her mother says.

Jessica Nunes told the American news channel WJARthat she thought her daughter Lila was playing video games on her phone when she used it to go shopping on her way home. Nunes said she was surprised when she received an email on March 27 saying her package had been shipped, according to the sender.

“I go to my Amazon order history and find that I or someone else ordered 10 motorcycles, a jeep and 10 pairs of size 7 cowgirl boots,” Nunes said.

Mother wants to use her daughter’s shopping spree as a lesson

Nunes estimated the motorcycles and toy jeep totaled $3,180, while the boots totaled $600, WJAR reported.

According to WJAR, Nunes says she was able to cancel the order for the boots and half of the motorcycle orders, but she didn’t catch the order fast enough to stop five motorcycles and a children’s Jeep that had already been shipped.

The bikes were originally non-refundable through Amazon, but Nunes said she reached out to the company and was able to return the products WCVB.

Nunes told WJAR that she wants to use this experience as a lesson for her daughter, rather than punishing her.

“I told her that if she behaves properly and does her chores around the house, maybe we can get her a bike that’s better suited to her age,” Nunes said.

When asked why she ordered the bikes, the daughter replied, “Because I wanted one.”

