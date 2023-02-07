Moncler Genius in the era of co-creation: artists and partnerships on stage at LFW

The project “Genius” Of Moncler takes a further step in the perspective of cooperation between sectors: from a universe of collaborations, in fact, it becomes a platform for co-creation. To announce it, on the occasion of London Fashion Week, is the same company led by Remo Ruffini: “Launched in 2018 – recalls the note from the brand – Moncler Genius has revealed the strength of the concept of collaboration in the fashion and luxury scene, also revolutionizing the traditional seasonal calendar with the launch of monthly collections and the continuous flow of new projects. For five consecutive years Moncler has amplified the concept and meaning of collaboration, stimulating the artistic contamination e cultural and the dialogue among some of the brightest minds in the industry, to promote new languages ​​and new ways of communicating and sharing creativity with the world”.

As it reports Pambianconewsin the new co-creation phase the platform “will explore the boundaries of creativity with a vision that goes beyond fashion to inspire the infinite possibilities of creation between art, design, entertainment, music, sport and culture”. The lineup of The Art of Genius 2023 include Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, Mercedes-Benz, Palm Angels, Frgmt, Adidas Originals, Salehe Bembury e Roc Nation by Jay-Z. Furthermore, Moncler will further expand the concept of co-creation by inviting Rick Owens to be part of the event at Olympia London on February 20th. Owens will explore the possibilities of design beyond fashion by presenting the collection Moncler + Rick Owens.

In the first nine months of the 2022 financial year, the newspaper recalls, Moncler Group achieved consolidated revenues of 1.56 billion euros, an increase of 32% compared to the same period of 2021 and 57% compared to the first nine months of 2019. “These results include the revenues of the Moncler brand equal to 1.25 billion euros and revenues from the Stone Island brand equal to 304.1 million”. In Q3 the group achieved a turnover of 638.3 million euros, up 12% year-over-year and +50% compared to Q3 2019 (which did not include the Stone Island brand). The publication of the results for the whole of 2022 is scheduled for February 28th.

