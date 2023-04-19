Moncler: ok to the dividend of €1.12 per share and revenues up by 25%

The Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of Moncler gave the go-ahead for the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022, resolving a gross dividend of €1.12 per share, for a total of €301 million. The ex-dividend date will be 22 May 2023, while the payment will take place on 24 May 2023.

During the 2022 financial year, the Moncler group recorded consolidated revenues of €2,602.9 million, an increase of 25% at constant exchange rates over the previous year. This result was achieved thanks to the revenues generated by the Moncler (€2,201.8 million) and Stone Island (€401.1 million) brands, bringing Group profit to €606.7 million.