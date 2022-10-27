Revenues of € 1,556.6 million for the Moncler group, up 32% at current exchange rates compared to € 1,177.2 million in the first nine months of 2021. These results, a note reads, include the revenues of the Moncler brand equal to to Euro 1,252.5 million and revenues of the Stone Island brand equal to Euro 304.1 million. In the third quarter, the Group achieved revenues of Euro 638.3 million, + 12% cFX compared to the same period of 2021 and + 50% cFX compared to the third quarter of 2019 (which did not include the Stone Island brand).

In the third quarter, the Moncler brand achieved revenues of Euro 528.2 million and the Stone Island brand of Euro 110.0 million. “In the first nine months of the year, the Group exceeded 1.5 billion euros in revenues, registering double-digit growth in the third quarter compared to both 2021 and 2019, in a macroeconomic context that continues to be characterized by great uncertainty” said Remo Ruffini, president and of Moncler. “Aware of the solidity of our brands and of the unique and distinctive projects planned in recent months, we are facing the most important period of the year with confidence and with great energy. After the spectacular event in Piazza Duomo in Milan, which saw the participation of over 18 thousand people, the program of events, activations and experiences dedicated to Moncler’s 70th anniversary continues around the world. Not only celebrations of the path traveled so far, for which I thank all those who made it possible, but also a moment to continue to involve and connect our communities, planning the future in full respect of the roots and DNA of our brands. “