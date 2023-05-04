Moncler, revenues for the first quarter rise to 726 million (+23%)

In the first three months of 2023 the Group Moncler achieved consolidated revenues of 726.4 million euros up 23% compared to the same period in 2022. These results include the revenues of the Moncler brand equal to 604.8 million euros and the revenues of the Stone Island brand equal to 121.6 million euros.

Robert Triefus has been named Chief Executive Officer of Sportswear Companythe company that develops, produces and distributes the Stone Island brand. Remo Ruffini, president and CEO of Monclercommented: “We are extremely satisfied with the results achieved in this first quarter of the year, with Group revenues up 23% at constant exchange rates. Both of our brands recorded strong double-digit growth in the direct channel, reflecting very solid momentum, strong consumer engagement and excellent execution of our strategy. In the coming months we will continue to focus on developing all three dimensions of the brand Moncler both on the evolution of Stone Island, to make our brands even stronger and more distinctive. The year has just begun, the geopolitical context remains uncertain and the most important months are still ahead of us, but we are ready to face them and seize exciting new opportunities“. (Ticker)