Moncler to the test of the business model. Pros and cons of brand strategy

Investments capitalized at 6% of turnover. Focus on product quality and contemporaneity. The risks of inflation and global warming

by Vittorio Carlini

The business model. That is: in simple words, the set of organizational solutions and strategies that a company implements to develop its business and acquire a competitive advantage. All businesses have it, or should have it. Moncler, whose top management has been heard from Letter to the Saver, has developed its own business model. It is an approach where, evidently, the group pursues the quality, innovation and contemporaneity of the product. «Beyond that, however – explains Manuela…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

