Mondadori Media launches new organizational structure

Mondadori media changes its structure

Mondadori Media communicated a new organizational structure aimed at increasingly effective supervision of ever-changing markets. Starting today, Charles MandelliCEO of Mondadori Media since 2020, will focus on the management and development of magazine-derived brands.

mandelli also assumes the role of Group Strategic Development Director reporting directly to the CEO of the Mondadori group Antonio Porro, with the aim of supporting business development by identifying new opportunities both in Italy and abroad. Mandelli is president of Direct Channel and managing director of Mondadori Scienza.

Contextually, Andrew Santagata assumes the role of CEO of Mondadori Media – of which he was previously General Manager – for the area relating to the management and development of brand of digital derivation and of the MarTech pole. Santagata is also Chief Innovation Officer of the Mondadori group, head of the Information Systems department and member of the board of directors of Mediamond and AdKaora.

