Mondadori sells 18.4% of Il Giornale for 2.3 million

Mondadori sells its 18.4% stake in Il Giornale for 2.3 million

Mondadori sold to Pbf srl, the holding company headed by Paolo Berlusconithe investment, equal to 18.45% of the share capital, in Società Europea di Edizioni, the company that publishes the daily newspaper The newspaper which is now owned by Pbf, already disclosed to the market on 16 March.

The consideration for the transaction, to be settled entirely in cash, is set at 2.3 million euros. In the first signed draft of the contract, it was supposed to be 3.7 million, but a price adjustment mechanism was envisaged based on the net financial position of Società Europea di Edizioni at the closing date. The sale results in a net capital gain in the income statement of the Mondadori Group of 500 thousand euros.

It should be remembered that in the 2022 financial year the investment in question was recorded in the consolidated financial statements charges equal to 1.8 million euro. In the agreements and projects, Berlusconi will then transfer the majority of the shares, in the month of June, to the Angelucci family, which already owns Libero e Tempo. Of the sale of The newspaper there have been accelerations and slowdowns linked to the doubts of Silvio Berlusconi, Paolo’s brother, who did not want to give up a historical asset of the family in the media system but in the end the insistence of his daughter Marina, president of Mondadori, won out.

Paolo Berlusconi should still maintain a share of The newspaper pari al 30%.