Monday 26 June 2023: EU Foreign Affairs Council

The foreign ministers of the EU countries will meet in Luxembourg on 26 June: the first item on the agenda is the discussion on theRussian invasion of Ukraine, with the Ukrainian foreign minister who could intervene by videoconference. The 25th anniversary of the signing of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court it will also be an opportunity to discuss the role of this body in the ongoing conflict.

Other topics of discussion will be the relations between the EU and the Latin American and Caribbean countries in view of the summit Ue-Celac scheduled for July 17-18; a debate about digital diplomacy, from which the Council is expected to draw initial conclusions; and possible updates on the situations in Tunisia, in Nagorno-Karabakh and on the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo.

Cover photo EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS

