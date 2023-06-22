Home » Monetary policy: Bundesbank President Nagel: Interest rate level not high enough
According to Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, the European Central Bank (ECB) cannot sit back and fight against high inflation, even after the eighth interest rate hike in a row. In order to continue to offer a secure, credible anchor, monetary policy must be convincing in its approach, Nagel said on Thursday at an event in Frankfurt, according to the text of the speech. At the moment, the main thing is to convince with interest rate hikes. The relevant key interest rate, the deposit rate that banks receive from the central bank for parking excess funds, is currently 3.5 percent and not high enough. “I think that’s not a sufficiently high level yet,” said Nagel.

