Monetary policy – ECB raises key interest rate to 4.25 percent – News

The key interest rate in the euro area rises to 4.25 percent. The Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has decided on an increase of 0.25 percentage points. This is announced by the central bank in Frankfurt.

It is the ninth tightening since last summer. The ECB has already raised its key interest rate sharply in order to curb high inflation. The key interest rate was last this high at the beginning of the global financial crisis in early October 2008.

If banks park money at the ECB, they will receive 3.75 percent interest in future, as the central bank announced in Frankfurt. After years of zero and negative interest rates, the monetary authorities have been raising interest rates in an unprecedented series since July 2022 in view of the high inflation. ECB President Christine Lagarde had already announced the ninth increase.

Inflation is slowing down only slowly

The US Federal Reserve also stepped up its fight against inflation and on Wednesday raised the key interest rate to its highest level in 22 years. This is now in the range of 5.25 to 5.5 percent.

Legend: The ECB headquarters in Frankfurt. (2023) KEYSTONE/DPA/Arne Dedert

Higher interest rates make loans more expensive. This can slow down demand and counteract high inflation rates. Inflation eased off in June. According to the statistics office Eurostat, consumer prices in the currency area of ​​the 20 countries were 5.5 percent above the level of the same month last year.

In May, an annual inflation rate of 6.1 percent was recorded. However, the rate is still well above the ECB’s medium-term inflation target of 2 percent, at which the central bank sees price stability maintained.