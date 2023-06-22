Home » Monetary policy: Fed director Bowman wants to raise interest rates further
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expects a long fight against inflation and signals a further tightening of monetary policy. There is still “a long way to go” before the target of an inflation rate of 2.0 percent is reached, the Fed head said at a hearing in Congress. Investors generally expect another rate hike in July. However, it is uncertain on the financial market whether there will be further tightening. After ten increases in a row, the central bank has recently taken a break and maintained the key interest rate range of 5.0 to 5.25 percent. She wants to gain time to view further economic data. Although the inflation rate in the USA fell to 4.0 percent in May from 4.9 percent in April, it remained well above the stability mark targeted by the Fed.

