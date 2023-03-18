Home Business Money advisor François Bloch: Hermès, Saron-Hypotheken, Moncler
Money advisor François Bloch: Hermès, Saron-Hypotheken, Moncler

Money advisor François Bloch: Hermès, Saron-Hypotheken, Moncler

Stylish investing with Hermès, sunny prospects with Moncler – and care with Saron mortgages

In “Switzerland at the weekend”, our money columnist François Bloch writes why two fashion titles are “en vogue” on the stock exchange – and where else it is worth investing.

The French luxury goods manufacturer Hermès (RMS FP) rises to peak form on the Paris Stock Exchange: +293.8 percent in five years, while the local index only allowed the investor to gain 56.6 percent in the same period. Although the EUR 184 billion stock with a price/earnings ratio of 49.3 points cannot be described as a stock market bargain, it is important to bet on this card: The return on sales should reach the record level of 40.6 percent in 2023 according to my projections to reach. (Reload with Chic)

