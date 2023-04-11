Europe’s deep-tech investor EIC gets startups in trouble because it transfers funds too late. The chairman of the advisory board promises improvement – ​​but only from next year.

In 2021, the European Investment Council (EIC) launched a $3.5 billion startup program to compete with the US and China. Although the fund is one of the most active deep-tech funds in Europe, the program lags behind quite a bit when it comes to speed. Research now shows that the funds only end up in the startup accounts very late. Sometimes six months later – or even years, like the startup portal Sifted reported. This can ruin young growth companies that are short on cash.

The chairman of the EIC Advisory Board, Mark Ferguson, now comments on the delays to Sifted. The Irishman admits that companies have had to wait “far too long” for their money. The reason: operational problems. Gründerszene spoke to the Hamburg startup Traceless Materials, which made it into the program in 2021. The founders had to wait around six months for their EUR 2.4 million investment.

Only 23 startups have received money so far

Other figures reveal even worse conditions. According to information from Sifted, 245 startups have been selected for financing since the start of the EIC pot. Only 97 of these companies are said to have completed due diligence and thus given the go-ahead for an investment. Of these, 24 founding teams have signed an agreement and 23 have received money so far.

A sad balance sheet, which EIC Advisory Board Chairman Ferguson comments to Sifted: “I cannot undo history. I cannot change what the Commission has decided in terms of fund management. I have to make sure that what happened is in the past and that we’ve basically caught up and are moving forward.”

The Chairman of the Advisory Board is referring to the EU Commission’s decision last year to transfer operational business to the Luxembourg fund manager Alter Domus – under the direction of the European Investment Bank. According to Ferguson, the decision was made unexpectedly. In addition, the changes were accompanied by further delays in terms of payment.

Startups could face ruin

According to the Chairman of the EIC Advisory Board, the backlog is to be made up by 2024 and the waiting period reduced to four months. This is important because startups often don’t have the cushion they need to keep themselves afloat on their own. So if they run out of money, their business will fail too. You go broke.

The accelerator program of the EIC pursues a completely different goal. It is there to support startups from basic research to the first market launch. The program receives around 1,000 applications – per advertisement. The EIC Accelerator issues four calls for tenders each year.

EIC program has produced some unicorns

Startups can get up to 2.5 million euros from the program without having to give up shares. This principle is called non-dilutive funding. Anyone who needs more money and is willing to cede ten to 20 percent of their company shares to the fund can also receive up to 15 million euros or more. So far, the program has holdings in five European unicorn companies, including the Swedish biotech company Cellink and the German supply chain platform Relex.

On the other hand, the European start-up program is in a good light when it comes to promoting women. According to Sifted, the accelerator is said to have included more and more women-led start-ups in the program. In the last batch from January 2023, the proportion of women was 40 percent. Two German companies made it into the program from a total of 32 startups. Avelios Medical, a Saas platform for clinics and autonomous driving sensor startup Hybrid Lidar Systems.