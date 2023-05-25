Money mostly goes to clean energy

According to a study by the International Energy Agency (IEA), investments in clean energy technologies now significantly exceed expenditure on fossil fuels. In 2023, around 2.8 trillion dollars would be invested in energy worldwide, of which more than 1.7 trillion dollars would flow into clean technologies, the IEA announced in Paris. This involves investments in renewable energies, electric vehicles, nuclear energy, grids, storage, low-emission fuels, efficiency improvements and heat pumps. The rest of the $1 trillion in investment went into coal, gas and oil.