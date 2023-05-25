Home » Money mostly goes to clean energy
Business

Money mostly goes to clean energy

by admin
Money mostly goes to clean energy

According to a study by the International Energy Agency (IEA), investments in clean energy technologies now significantly exceed expenditure on fossil fuels. In 2023, around 2.8 trillion dollars would be invested in energy worldwide, of which more than 1.7 trillion dollars would flow into clean technologies, the IEA announced in Paris. This involves investments in renewable energies, electric vehicles, nuclear energy, grids, storage, low-emission fuels, efficiency improvements and heat pumps. The rest of the $1 trillion in investment went into coal, gas and oil.

See also  Auto, the cost of revisions increases by 10 euros: the Codacons arises

You may also like

From Bossi to Cuperlo to Roccella. Twenty deputies...

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission held...

Fresenius is setting higher goals for its Kabi...

Farewell to CheBanca!, it becomes Mediobanca Premier. Here’s...

It is most expensive to live in these...

Greece, the results of the elections without winners

Farewell to CheBanca!, it becomes Mediobanca Premier. Here’s...

Why “Spiegel” editor-in-chief Steffen Klusmann has to go

Eni buys treasury shares for 9.7 million euros...

Mediobanca, the Generali joker at the shareholders’ table....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy