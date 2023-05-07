Money: overestimated success factor? How important is intelligence to get rich?

Bill Gates or Elon Musk are often stylized as geniuses. And indeed, the intelligence quotient (IQ) of both entrepreneurial legends is said to be well above the global average of 100. In general, in the world of work, intelligence and success are often seen as inseparable.

But some studies suggest that this association has limitations. WELT explains to what extent a high IQ actually guarantees a successful career – and which other factors also play a major role.

Executives and CEOs in particular are considered to be particularly successful in their professional lives. For a long time, researchers assumed that these positions were associated with above-average intelligence.

Advertisement

Step by step to your desired salary. Start the StepStone salary planner now

A study from Sweden does away with this cliché to some extent: According to this, less than a fifth of the CEOs of large Swedish companies belong to the “cognitive elite”, i.e. the small group of people who shine with particularly high IQ values.

The study found that CEOs were still smarter than the social average. But the biggest difference between CEOs and other high-skilled professions like doctors or engineers isn’t their cognitive traits. The results can also be transferred to other countries.

Another Survey from January this year added the observation: It was shown that the connection between intelligence and income is strong. However, the intelligence-wage ratio stagnates above a salary limit of 60,000 euros per year. And the highest-income 1 percent of those surveyed performed even worse when comparing their cognitive abilities than the pay grades directly below.

Advertisement

Step by step to your desired salary. Start the StepStone salary planner now

Intelligence is important for the first career steps

The studies both deal with the very small population of the successful, special group of CEOs. Looking at the broader population, however, shows that there is a connection between intelligence and professional success.

However, intelligence is not the only factor, explains Hannes Zacher, Professor of Industrial Psychology at the University of Leipzig. Even non-cognitive characteristics, such as personality traits, ensure that some people are more successful than others.

According to Zacher, however, intelligence and cognitive abilities remain the most important factors that determine professional success. Intelligence plays a big part in the difference between moderate and greater success.

Read more about education here Digitization in schools Ready for elementary school?

However, this finding changes as you climb the career ladder. With very high professional success, intelligence is less important. Zacher refers to the Matthew principle, named after the Bible verse from the Gospel of Matthew: “Whoever has, will be given”.

Advertisement StepStone Step by step to your desired salary

The Matthew principle states that once successful, future success is likely to come more easily. And vice versa: those who are less successful professionally are more likely to find themselves in less favorable circumstances. The chances of a new career move or a higher salary are worse.

Why is that? Intelligence helps, for example, to get into better professional positions or more attractively paid jobs. Once you are in a successful job, the chances of advancement to other attractive positions are easier. The rich are getting richer, the poorer are getting poorer: “There’s definitely something to it,” says work psychologist Zacher.

Use it or lose it

What is intelligence anyway? In psychology, the strict concept of intelligence, measured in terms of IQ, has moved away somewhat. Rather, the focus today is on problem-solving skills, logic, rational thinking, the ability to learn and memory.

At the same time, intelligence affects other abilities, such as knowledge of human nature: if I’m intelligent, I can empathize better with other people and solve interpersonal problems. But even the big issues like life expectancy and happiness are related to intelligence.

But why is the intelligence of the super-successful less pronounced than in the groups directly below them? At least the data related to managerial positions could provide a clue. “The connection between intelligence and leadership success is not linear,” says Zacher.

Advertisement

Step by step to your desired salary. Start the StepStone salary planner now

The intelligence of high-ranking executives in particular is somewhat lower than that of middle executives. It is possible that success in these positions is also strengthened by personality traits such as self-confidence and a willingness to take risks. And last but not least, an unpredictable amount of luck or coincidence can also make a contribution.

Half of your level of intelligence is genetically determined. What needs to be considered in order to use the other half as best as possible? Zacher refers to the sentence “Use it or lose it”, in German: “Use it or you lose it”. Those who are constantly confronted with social, mental and physical challenges have a good chance of retaining their mental abilities into old age.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

This article was first published in April 2023.