Money, vision, zen approach: thus the Geely empire was born

The West takes notice of Geely in 2010, when Li Shufu buys Volvo Cars by paying Ford $1.8 billion. Purists cry foul: “Volvo has gone Chinese!” The Swedish brand seems destined for an inglorious end. But Li Shufu offers 900 million dollars to relaunch the brand. He gives full autonomy to Volvo executives. He leaves his headquarters in Sweden. The result? When Geely arrived, Volvo was selling 334 cars a year. In 2019, the best year ever, it sold 705,452, of which 155,000 in China.

The Volvo “case” shows the world that Li Shufu can sit in the world‘s automotive living room. In 2022, his group was 11th in the global ranking for cars sold, one step away from the tenth position occupied by BMW. If you look at electrified cars only (Bev and hybrid), Geely rises to eighth place, ahead of Mercedes.

The Chinese company presents new brands like others present new models. Let’s try to list them. In addition to Geely Auto, the aforementioned Volvo, Lotus and Smart. Volvo has recently put on the market the first electric motor entirely designed in Sweden: after the debut on the XC40 and C40, the motor will be used on other cars of the Geely group.

Polestar is a brand specializing in electric supercars “derived” from Volvo: it is headquartered in Sweden and has a production plant in China. While Lotus Group, in the UK, in addition to the Lotus brand operates the Lotus Tech Creative Center. Then there is the Lynk & Co brand, a joint venture between Geely Auto and Volvo Cars. Founded in 2016, it has distributed over 800 thousand vehicles, of which 180,127 in 2022, with a subscription formula.

Brands such as Zeekr are growing in the galaxy – the arrival in Europe of the electric 001 and X – Livan, Proton, Radar and Geometry is imminent. And the premium brand Galaxy, which will launch 4 plug-in hybrids and 3 electric by 2025. The hybrid models will be based on the Geely E-CMA platform, developed with Volvo and already used for Lynk&Co 01, Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40 Recharge. For electric cars, Galaxy will use SEA, the platform used by Lotus Eletre, Smart #1 and Zeekr 001.

