Monferrato focuses on wine tourism: the New Museum of Ruchè opens

Officially opens New Ruchè Museum a Castagnole Monferrato. From Saturday September 2, 2023 in the municipality of Asti it will be possible to visit the structure dedicated to the history and knowledge of the Piedmontese denomination with an in-depth journey, between the past and the future. The project, which takes place after six months of restoration, was conceived by Luca Ferraris, vigneron of Monferrato at the helm of the Ferraris Agricola family businesswith the contribution of Piemonte region and aims to increase tourism in the area and curiosity around the Ruché, a denomination that has been growing for some time.

“Our wine ‘told’ through a museum is local culture and contributes to the construction of a new tourist product, which integrates with other food and wine itineraries and builds the identity of Monferrato”, he explains Luca Ferrariswhich emphasizes theimportance of this sector for the world of Italian wine. “For Ferraris Agricola, wine tourism has always proved to be an important economic item and we are investing significant private resources in this sector. In 2022, the visits and tastings in the cellar, the Agricirinquito, the Museum itself – which had not yet been restored – resulted in a +40% attendance, almost 12,600 people in our company alone, compared to 2021. By creating structured proposals we are managed to attract new tourists and our goal remains to feed this virtuous circuit at the service of the territory”.

The Museum: three rooms and an infernot

The New Museum of Ruchè will be open every Saturday and Sunday (from 10 to 18) and it will be possible to book the visit with a tasting of a glass or with a tasting of 4 glasses. Experiences that can be purchased online or directly on site. Confirming the link with the territory, until 30 September all the inhabitants residing in Castagnole Monferrato will be able to visit the museum for free.

The museum structure consists of 3 rooms and an infernot. The first room tells the beginning of the story of Ruchè and the adventure of the Ferraris family. The second, on the other hand, is a tribute to Monferrato, a Unesco heritage site, and to the characteristics that make it a terroir suited to the production of great wines, such as the millenary geological stratification of the land. The third is the Cinema Room: a docu-film accompanies the visitor in the modern history of Ferraris and Ruchè, from the “malora” to the successes of a grape variety increasingly appreciated by consumers thus closing, thanks to the voices of historical and current protagonists, the winning story of a great little native who conquered the world. The last stop on a visit to the Museum is the Infernot, the typical underground cellar of Monferrato, dug out of the white sandstone here also referred to as “da Cantoni”, which allows bottles to be stored over the years thanks to the humidity and temperature it keeps constant.

The denomination: a small-large wine that grows

Small DOCG which extends over seven municipalities in the Asti area – Castagnole Monferrato, Grana, Montemagno, Portacomaro, Refrancore, Scurzolengo and Viarigi – the Ruché is included in the list of denominations managed by the Barbera d’Asti and Monferrato Wines Consortium. Obtaining the Doc dates back to 1987 and is due, in addition to the will of the producers, to a woman, Lidia Bianco, mayor of Castagnole Monferrato. An important milestone, which was followed by the achievement of the DOCG in 2010, a result achieved thanks also and above all to theAssociation of Producers of Castagnole Monferrato Ruchè.

A wine that Luca Ferraris describes it thus: “The Ruchè to the nose seems elegantly like a white from Trentino-Alto Adige, while in the mouth it is a warm and balanced wine like the great Piedmontese wines”. Characteristics that increasingly meet the taste of consumers, considering that the denomination is constantly developing: 2022 was closed with a production of 1,100,000 bottles and a 10% growth.

