Mongolia unveils anti-corruption strategy | Government of Mongolia, 04/15/2023

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia (ots/PRNewswire) – The National Strategy 2030 outlines 45 goals and 224 anti-corruption activities

The Mongolian Independent Authority Against Corruption (IAAC) or “Anti-Corruption Agency” has unveiled a comprehensive national 2030 strategy to combat corruption in all facets of public life in Mongolia. The strategy has been formally submitted to the State Grand Khural, Mongolia’s parliament and will shortly be considered by Parliament’s Standing Committee.

His Excellency KH Nyambaatar, Minister of Justice and Home Affairs, commented: “History was made today. The Government welcomes this comprehensive strategy, which complements the steps we have already taken in this ‘Anti-Corruption Year’ announced by the Government.”

“At a time when global trust in government is low, we know there is much work to be done to earn and keep the trust of our people. That is why we are committed to working with the IAAC to implement the 2030 strategy,” Nyambaatar said.

The strategy’s goals include strengthening a corruption-free public service; the effective participation of citizens, civil society and the media; the independence of state institutions; reducing the risk of corruption in budgeting and procurement; and combating theft, embezzlement and waste.

Adopting recommendations from international financial institutions and development organizations, the IAAC has amended more than 40 laws, including the Criminal Code, the Anti-Corruption Law, the Regulation of Public and Private Interests in Public Service Law and the Prevention of Conflicts of Interest Law.

The national strategy complements the government’s previously announced “Tavan-sh” anti-corruption initiative, which focuses on 5 key program areas: whistleblowing, removal of corrupt officials, extradition and repatriation of those charged, asset recovery and transparency The government also recently introduced three laws on whistleblower protection, campaign finance reform and transparency of state-owned companies.

“The strategy is an ambitious undertaking and aims to prevent the risk of corruption in public institutions, civil servants, the private sector, civil society and political parties and groups. Together we will work with the government to work towards a more transparent, open and accountable society,” said Dashdavaa Zandraa, director-general of the Mongolian anti-corruption agency.

“We are making significant progress in our anti-corruption efforts, but there is more work to be done. This strategy gives us a clear path to continue and improve our anti-corruption measures and confirms that we are on the right track to build a society of trust in the government and in our country,” said the Mongolian Minister of Justice.

