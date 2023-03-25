Monica Provini head of communication for the Generali Group

Monica Provini will be the next head of communication of the Generali Group and will take over from Roberto Alatri who leaves office. The Tryouts boasts a long experience in the world of communication and in the last six years he held the role of Head of Media, Social and Corporate Identity of Banco Bpm. He accompanied the CEO of the bank, Giuseppe Castagna, while the merger between Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano took shape.

Monica Provini previously worked for Intesa Sanpaolo and for the Twister Group communication boutique.

Subscribe to the newsletter

