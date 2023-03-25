Home Business Monica Provini new head of communication of the Generali Group
Business

Monica Provini new head of communication of the Generali Group

by admin
Monica Provini new head of communication of the Generali Group

Monica Provini head of communication for the Generali Group

Monica Provini will be the next head of communication of the Generali Group and will take over from Roberto Alatri who leaves office. The Tryouts boasts a long experience in the world of communication and in the last six years he held the role of Head of Media, Social and Corporate Identity of Banco Bpm. He accompanied the CEO of the bank, Giuseppe Castagna, while the merger between Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano took shape.

Monica Provini previously worked for Intesa Sanpaolo and for the Twister Group communication boutique.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  US Treasury Secretary: Gasoline prices may continue to rise and inflation remains at risk

You may also like

US stock exchanges: bank stocks collapse in the...

Reimanns: This is the richest family in Germany

Fitch reassures about AT1s after the Credit Suisse...

“Pengbo Intelligent Manufacturing” digital intelligence changes life

Almost 10,000 sales per month with Shopify and...

Brindisi, Fusco candidate: this is how the alliance...

Three fake priests made $28 million using pyramid...

3/24[Hot Searches in the United States]Scholars explain Xi...

Consulting firm Accenture cuts 19,000 jobs

Palazzo Chigi, 80 consultants. Also Pupi Avati, a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy