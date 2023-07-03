Home » Monika Schnitzer suggests 1.5 million immigrants per year
Monika Schnitzer suggests 1.5 million immigrants per year

The new Skilled Workers Act goes in the right direction, said the Chairwoman of the Advisory Council on the assessment of overall economic development. However, she asks for more.

07/03/2023 – 09:39 am

As a measure against the shortage of skilled workers, the “economic way” Monika Schnitzer suggested more immigration. “Germany needs 1.5 million immigrants a year if, minus the considerable emigration, we have 400,000 new citizens every year and thus want to maintain the number of workers,” she told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. “We urgently need a welcoming culture. If Intel builds a factory in Magdeburg and also wants to recruit foreign specialists for it, they have to feel welcome there.”

The new Skilled Workers Act goes in the right direction, said the Chairwoman of the Advisory Council on the assessment of overall economic development. However, more is needed, such as immigration offices that do not deter immigrants, but offer service. “We shouldn’t demand that foreign skilled workers speak German for every job. But make sure that the employees of the immigration office can speak English,” Schnitzer told the newspaper.

Skilled Immigration Act in the Bundestag

A week and a half ago, the majority of the traffic light coalition pushed the Skilled Immigration Act through the Bundestag. Among other things, the so-called opportunity card based on a points system is new. The criteria for which there are points include language skills, professional experience, age and connection to Germany. In the future, IT specialists should also be able to come without a university degree, provided they can demonstrate certain qualifications.

The Council of Economic Experts advises politicians. The five women and men on the board are colloquially referred to as “Wirtschaftswise”.

