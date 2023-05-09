Monopoli, Tesmec Rail focuses on ‘green & digital’ innovation

Tesmec, parent company of a leading group in the infrastructure technology market (overhead, underground and railway networks) for the transport of electricity, data and materials (oil and derivatives, gas and water), as well as technologies for the cultivation of quarries and surface mines, announces thestart of works for the industrial and organizational upgrading of the Monopoli pole, to respond to a constantly growing market.

With an increasingly global outlook, but with strong roots in an area rich in resources and skills such as the Puglia Region, Tesmec organized an event during which it shared its development prospects with local institutions and all employees. The Group, present in Puglia since 2011 with the e research centers of Monopoli and Bitetto of the subsidiary Tesmec Railactive in the design, prototyping and manufacture of railway work vehicles and advanced systems for the diagnostics of the railway infrastructure, thus wanted to underline the strong link with the Apulian territory and in particular with the related activities of Monopoli, presenting its strategy oriented towards sustainable and digital technological innovation.

Tesmec Rail’s research and development activity focuses on the design of hybrid vehicles and work vehicles, bimodal and electric that minimize the environmental impact and on the development of advanced diagnostic systems and integrated solutions for management of strategic Big Data for the increase of infrastructure safety. In fact, the interest of the market is increasingly directed towards solutions with high performance and low consumption, as well as towards products which guarantee the highest safety standards.

The event saw the participation of illustrious speakers from the political, institutional, business and academic worldas well as the Top Management of the Tesmec Group, including: Angelo Annese, Mayor of Monopoli, Gianna Elisa Berlingerio, Director of the Economic Development Department of the Puglia Region, Anthony De Vito, Director General of Puglia Development, Cesare Pierpaolo DePalma, President of the Electrical Mechanics and Electronics Section of Confindustria Bari Bat, Joseph Macchia, Director DOIT Bari RFI, Sergio Camporeale, Full Professor of Fluid Machines Polytechnic of Bari.

Il President and Chief Executive Officer Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni commented: “We are proud to be able to celebrate once again a very important milestone that lays the foundations for a new phase of growth. Our goal is not only to strengthen a center of excellence in an area with great engineering skills and high expertise for the development of high-tech projects in the railway sector, but also to actively contribute to the development of a rapidly growing area like that of Monopoly”.

“The Tesmec Group – added Caccia Dominioni – is constantly engaged in a process of continuous innovation and our mission is to continue developing technological solutions capable of anticipating market demands. I sincerely thank the Puglia Region, Puglia Sviluppo and the Municipality of Monopoli for sharing this occasion with all the Tesmec staff. I am convinced that “making a system” is a winning choice to better face the challenges of the future.”

