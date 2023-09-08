Home » Mont Blanc, No stop at the tunnel. The landslide is looming on the Frejus
Business

Mont Blanc, No stop at the tunnel. The landslide is looming on the Frejus

by admin
Mont Blanc, No stop at the tunnel. The landslide is looming on the Frejus

The Mont Blanc tunnel could close for work in a year. This is according to the rumors following the meeting of the Interministerial Conference between Italy and France. The problem is that it is not yet clear when the Frejus, where the landslide on the highway on the French front led to the blockage of heavy vehicles, it will really be able to reopen to trucks.

This is because the French prefecture would be preventing access to the railway tunnel that ended up under the landslide and was still closed for months, but it would also prevent the removal of around 3,000 cubic meters of still unsafe earth. In fact, the technicians have ascertained that there is no damage to the motorway pylons but, obviously, if the still dangerous part of the landslide were to decide to descend, there would be some risk.

The reopening of the Frejus motorway tunnel was expected by many by the weekend

And on the Tunnel company’s website, the calendar that provides traffic forecasts for the tunnel itself is stopped for next Monday. For this reason someone had proposed the closure of the tunnel next Monday 11 September. But part of the Frejus landslide is still looming so, despite the high penalties that should be paid to the companies involved in the Bianco’s works, perhaps it is better to wait. The Ministry of Transport has announced that the Bianco will remain open throughout 2023. We’ll see later. After all, in the square of the Bianco tunnel yesterday too the wait for heavy vehicles, due to the stoppage of the Frejus and no alternative on the French route for heavy vehicles, both in France and in Italy was two hours.

See also  Goldman Sachs Reports 58% Drop in Q2 Profit; Major Events in Today's Financial Market

And two more in the Aosta autoport. The postponement of the start of the works on Mont Blanc by a year would also be due to the fact that in 2024 the doubling of the Frejus will be completed, with the second gallery parallel to the existing one, favoring the disposal of traffic temporarily diverted by Bianco. Obviously, the hypothesis most appreciated by Confindustria and now also by the Italian government remains on the table: that is, the doubling of the Bianco tunnel as has already happened for the Frejus. But times are obviously long. In addition to the planning and the need to find an agreement with the French, who are against the project, the works would last at least 5 years.

You may also like

Against rising prices – The idea of ​​​​liberalizing...

The Future of CUPRA: Introducing the DarkRebel –...

Africa: billionaire support from the United Arab Emirates...

U.S. Stocks Close Mixed as Nasdaq Records Four-Day...

Zalando bosses extend their contracts until the end...

Cadillac Escalade 2024 Receives Key Upgrades, Including Super...

Gentiloni, Meloni in agreement with Salvini: “Work against...

SAP wants to take over the Bonn software...

Aerostar Puerto Rico Invests Over $1 Million in...

Air strike 8 September: all the tricks to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy