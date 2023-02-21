Home Business Montaruli forget the defense of the institutions: that’s why
Business

by admin
Montaruli resigns for embezzlement, the real defense of the institutions is done with wise preventive “no”. Analyses

The affair which, in the last few hours, has interested the Honorable Member Augusta MontaruliUndersecretary of State at the University, resigned after the conviction for embezzlement confirmed by the Court of Cassation and therefore made definitive following the investigation into the improper use of funds intended to finance the council groups of Piedmont between 2010 and 2014, continues to have field.

READ ALSO: “C’ha ‘ncalamaretto worse than Zaniolo”, cartoon on Montaruli and “Osho

And not for the improvident and somewhat gratuitous words uttered by the Honorable Member Giorgio Mulèin stark contrast to the guarantor tradition that has always been professed in Forza Italia, as for the question raised by Montaruli herself in her letter of resignation for which he obtained commendations and praise: the defense of institutions. Very delicate theme and to be handled with great care!

