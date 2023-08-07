Monte dei Paschi di Siena still in the rally, positive indications from Lovaglio

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor ) – Banca MPS’s rush to Piazza Affari continues following the publication of the half-yearly accounts. After the +2.8% recorded on Friday 4 August, the shares are once again protagonists and score the best performance of the FTSE MIB. After the publication of the numbers (with a profit of 619 million in the half-year), on Friday during the conference call of the CEO Luigi Lovaglio «positive messages emerged which confirm the improvement in operating performance and the effectiveness of the actions implemented by the management». Equita analysts note. The banker, in particular, underlined that the institute is on the road to reaching one billion in profits this year and confirmed the return of the dividend on 2024 results. «We are increasing the 2023-24 EBIT estimates by 13% and 5 % primarily to reflect higher net interest income and lower operating costs,” the experts add. “We are aware that the stock trades at compressed multiples (with a ratio between prices and tangible assets in 2024 of 0.3 times) and that, should the bank continue to confirm the improvements on the operational front, there is room for rerating”, he underlines Equita, on the other hand, deeming that «in a market context which is proving to be supportive for the sector as a whole and in which we do not necessarily expect an acceleration of M&A in the short term» it is advisable not to abandon prudence. The Sim therefore confirms the “hold” recommendation «on a relative basis».