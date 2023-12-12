Monte dei Paschi di Siena trial, Profumo and Viola acquitted on appeal

The former president and then CEO of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Alessandro Profumo and Fabrizio Viola, were acquitted in Milan. The Court of Appeal overturned the sentence of 15 October 2020 imposed on the former top management accused of market manipulation and the false communications relating only to the consolidated half-yearly report as of 30 June 2015 regarding the alleged incorrect representation in the accounts of the derivatives bank Alexandria and Santorini in the financial statements 2012, 2013 and 2014 and in the first half-yearly period of 2015. The judges also revoked the sanctions on the defendants and on the bank itself. At first instance, Profumo and Viola, present at the reading of the dispositive in the court of appeal, were sentenced by the Court to six years’ imprisonment. The same sentence for which the deputy general prosecutor Massimo Gaballo had requested confirmation.

Sitting side by side in the dock, Profumo and Viola stood up and hugged each other. “I’m excited. After eight years of suffering I have always had faith in justice. I am also very much for the bank because this sad story is coming to an end”, commented the former CEO of Unicredit and Leonardo. He, however, left without making any comments Viola. The judges, chaired by Maria Rosaria Correra, also acquitted the former president of the credit institution’s board of auditors, Paolo Salvadori, in office from 2012 to 2015, on the sole charge of false corporate communications. The reasons for the sentence will be filed within the first ten days of March 2024.

The trial on the so-called strand II born from the second investigation into the Rocca Salimbeni institute. The Milan Prosecutor’s Office itself had asked for the investigation to be closed. An application rejected by the investigating judge Livio Cristofano who had ordered the forced indictment of Viola and Profumo ordered by the investigating judge Alessandra Del Corvo. In the first instance hearing, prosecutors Stefano Civardi, Giordano Baggio and Mauro Clerici had remained faithful to their line and had argued for the acquittal of the managers on the formulas “because the fact is not foreseen by law as a crime” for false accounting to the 2012 and 2013 income statements and “because the fact does not exist” for the charges for which the Court instead convicted them. The former president of the credit institution’s board of auditors, Paolo Salvadori, was sentenced to 3 and a half years on charges of false corporate communications. For him, the deputy MP Gaballo had requested the nullity of the conviction due to territorial incompetence. Siena should have taken care of it. Also regarding the sanctions, the representative of the public prosecution aimed for confirmation of 2.5 million euros for Viola and Profumo and 800 thousand euros for Mps. All the fines were revoked as well as all the compensation that the defendants and the bank should have paid to the over 2 thousand civil parties.

Last October 11, the Court of Cassation acquitted, declaring as “inadmissible” the appeal of the general prosecutor’s office of the Lombardy capital against the acquittals received on appeal of the former top management of MPS and of the foreign banks Nomura and Deutsche Bank on the alleged irregularities in the Alexandria and Santorini, Chianti Classico and Fresh, made by Rocca Salimbeni between 2008 and 2012 to cover the losses due to the acquisition of Antonveneta.