Montezemolo: «Taxes down and yes to the minimum wage»

Setting a minimum wage and higher wages in general, to avoid social problems. And new investments in healthcare, to allow everyone to access decent services. These are the main priorities indicated by Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, in his dialogue with Ferruccio de Bortoli at the Trento Economics Festival.

The underlying premise is the more than satisfactory state of health of companies, «especially those dealing with international markets, which are capable of expressing enormous growth». A favorable moment, beyond the levels of 2019, characterized by innovation and growth in exports, which should however lead to raising the wage bar.

“There is an undoubted wage issue – he explains – which brings with it ever greater inequalities, between those who have more and those who have less, between North and South. On the one hand, it is necessary to detax, starting from IRAP, in order to give of resources to the worker. The minimum wage is a real issue and a priority, also to prevent social problems from being created in the country, taking into account the many people who are struggling to make ends meet”.

An action that is in part delegated to the Government (“the entrepreneur pays 100 but the worker gets 50: where does the rest go?”), in part it is up to the entrepreneurs, defined as passionate about their job, perhaps a little detached in looking at what happens in Rome, “many say: as long as they don’t create problems for us, but in this way they give up part of their civic responsibility towards the country”.

Just as not very responsible (“I consider it a serious thing”), is considered the behavior of those who transfer their registered office across the border, while perhaps continuing to take advantage of public contributions in Italy.