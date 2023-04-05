MILAN. Appointments take off like planes: a new round of government seats in public subsidiaries is triggered by ENAV, the former national body for flight assistance. The one chosen by the Treasury is Pasqualino Monti. The new CEO, who replaces Paolo Simioni, is the current president of the Western Sicilian Sea Port System Authority: born in 1974, with a degree in statistics and economics from Sapienza, in the past he also led, as president and commissioner, the Port Authority of Civitavecchia, Fiumicino and Gaeta. His name was brought to the government tables by the Brothers of Italy. What’s more: according to what is said, he was supported in particular by the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, “brother-in-law of”, as well as by Andrea Giambruno, Mediaset journalist and “companion of”.

In short, the stamp would be that of Giorgia Meloni’s family who won the tug of war with the League who would have preferred Roberta Neri, the manager who in 2016 accompanied Enav to the stock exchange. Instead, Alessandra Bruni, a state lawyer and professor at Sapienza University, has been nominated for the presidency. The other designated directors are Franca Brusco, Stefano Arcifa, Carla Alessi and Giorgio Toschi.

This is therefore the outcome of the first real government seat, after the reconfirmation at Monte dei Paschi di Siena of CEO Luigi Lovaglio, flanked by a new president, Nicola Maione. The game is now in full swing for the “first category” of listed subsidiaries which includes names (and capitalisations) of the caliber of Enel, Eni, Leonardo and Poste Italiane. In Rome and beyond, everyone is wondering if and how the success of Massimiliano Fedriga in Friuli will affect the center-right Cencelli who, at least locally, has given the Lega a new lease of life in terms of policies at the expense of the Brothers of Italy. The time for decisions is approaching, the aim is to close by Thursday 13 April. “I assume that there will also be some confirmations,” Prime Minister Meloni said from Verona. «We work by looking at the merits and looking clearly at the strategic nature of the companies, particularly in this time, taking into consideration the issue of Pnrr spending as regards energy, and also the work that Italy is doing to try to become a sort of supply hubs”. The reconfirmation of Claudio Descalzi at the helm of Eni is obvious. Possible (but with ongoing reasoning) also that of Matteo Del Fante at the Post Office.

But what will Giorgia Meloni grant to Matteo Salvini? They say that the prime minister only thought of Terna for the Carroccio, where the leader of the League has, however, already rejected the (Melonian-Lettian) hypothesis of putting Gianni Vittorio Armani (League share) today in Iren. The most popular name, therefore, remains that of Giuseppina Di Foggia, now head of Nokia Italia and highly esteemed by Arianna Meloni, “sister of”. Salvini, who aims to give a signal of change with his appointments, is determined to have a greater impact. To date, however, for Enel Giorgia Meloni is always thinking of Terna’s CEO, Stefano Dannarumma, but with less conviction than a few weeks ago: she is reflecting on it. For this reason you support the hypothesis Luigi Ferraris (today Fs), as no one feels like excluding that of the interior (Enel X) Francesco Venturini. For Leonardo, the idea (of Minister Crosetto) of betting on Lorenzo Mariani is advancing. While Paolo Scaroni’s chances for a presidency between Enel and Leonardo are decreasing in the barometer of the day. But the games, the real ones, start now. —

© breaking latest news