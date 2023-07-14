Monza, dinner with marijuana cake: eight university students intoxicated

The dessert at the end of the dinner was a homemade marijuana cake. But something didn't go right for eight university students (four of whom enrolled in medicine) who found themselves in an apartment in the center of Monza. The guests began to feel very unwell and, when two ambulances, a medical car and the carabinieri arrived, they appeared lost and with considerable difficulty in explaining themselves: one even said he saw ghosts. Some were taken to hospital to be treated for food poisoning, others refused transport. Investigations are underway by the carabinieri on the origin of the marijuana, as reported by LaPresse.

