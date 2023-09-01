Monza Grand Prix: a lot of Italy at the Temple of Speed

Brembo technicians have identified six corners classified as “hard”: 1, 4,6, 7, 8 and 11. Among these corners, the most demanding is certainly the first, the first variant, with an initial speed of 334 km/h. he final of 89 km/h. This means that in 122 mi the drivers hold the brakes for 2.57 seconds with a pedal load of 161 kg and a braking power of 3098 kW.

We recall that Brembo supplies its calipers to all ten teams: specifically, nine teams are supplied with Brembo calipers while one team is supplied with AP Racing calipers, a company based in Coventry but which belongs to the Bergamo-based company.

Italian Grand Prix: Pirelli studies the best tyres

During the weekend of the Italian Grand Prix, the C3 compound is used as P Zero White hard, C4 as P Zero Yellow medium and C5 as P Zero Red soft. This is the softest choice of compounds in the Pirelli range, already used since the beginning of the season in five other race weekends.

At the Autodromo Nazionale Monza the Alternative Tire Allocation is tested again after the first test in Hungary. Each driver has 11 sets of slick tires (3 Hard, 4 Medium and 4 Soft) at his disposal.

During qualifying on Saturday it is mandatory to use only one type of compound per session, unless the latter is declared wet: in Q1 all cars must use the Hard tyres, in Q2 the Mediums and Q3 the Softs.

