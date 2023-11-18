Moody’s confirms the Baa3 rating for Italy and raises the outlook to stable. Giorgetti: “Excellent signal, we are working well for the future of Italy”

The Moody’s agency confirms Italy’s ‘Baa3’ rating and raises the outlook to “stable” from “negative”. This is what we read in a note. The decision, explains the classification agency, «reflects a stabilization of the prospects for the country’s economic strength, the health of the banking sector and the dynamics of public debt. The medium-term cyclical economic outlook continues to be supported by the implementation of Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan and risks to energy supplies have diminished, in part thanks to strong government policy action. Improvements in the banking sector, which Moody’s says should be sustained, also support cyclical economic growth. In turn, sustained positive GDP growth in the coming years reduces the risk of a substantial and rapid deterioration in fiscal soundness.”

«I welcome this evening’s ruling with great satisfaction. It is a confirmation that, despite many difficulties, we are working well for the future of Italy. Therefore, in light of the opinion expressed by Moodys and other rating agencies, we hope that the government’s prudent, responsible and serious budget policies, despite the legitimate criticism of a democratic system, will also be confirmed by Parliament”. This is how minister Giancarlo Giorgetti comments on Moodys’ ruling.

Share this: Facebook

X

