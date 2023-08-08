Moody’s Considers Downgrading Credit Ratings of Major US Banks, Including US Bancorp and State Street

Moody’s Considers Downgrading Credit Ratings of Major US Banks

August 8, 2023

Moody’s Investors Services is considering downgrading the credit ratings of six major US banks, including US Bancorp, State Street, and BNY Mellon Inc, as part of a series of rating actions taken on Monday night. The credit rating agency has already downgraded the debt ratings of several small and mid-sized lenders.

The US banking sector has been facing challenges since the collapse of institutions like Silicon Valley Bank in March. Moody’s cited interest rate and asset and liability management risks as factors that could impact liquidity and capital in the sector.

Apart from US Bancorp, State Street, and BNY Mellon, Northern Trust Corp., Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., and Truist Financial are also under review for downgrades. Moody’s expressed concerns over the profitability and capital generation abilities of many banks, especially as a mild recession looms and asset quality appears to be declining, particularly in the commercial real estate portfolios of some banks.

In addition to the larger banks, Moody’s downgraded the credit ratings of smaller lenders Commerce Bancshares Inc. and BOK Financial Corp. The credit rating agency also issued a negative outlook for 11 lenders, including Ally Financial Inc. and Capital One Financial Corp.

The potential downgrades and negative outlooks come as the banking sector continues to face economic challenges. Moody’s warns of growing pressure on profitability, which could weaken banks’ ability to generate internal capital.

(It should be noted that this article is translated from MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal. However, MarketWatch is independent of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.)