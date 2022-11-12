This year, Italian growth will be higher than expected, but in 2023 it risks missing its budget targets due to the particularly difficult economic environment. In fact, the Moody’s agency significantly raises its estimates on the Italian gross domestic product for 2022, from 2.7% to 3.7%, but confirms the decline of 1.4% for next year while the The European Union sees an increase of 0.3%, in line with Nadef’s trend forecasts. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has already defined the government’s macroeconomic forecasts as “a prudent estimate”, precisely in line with those of Brussels.

But Moody’s in one of its reports on Italian sovereign credit, which obviously does not presuppose an action on the rating, sees it a little differently. For Italy this year there will be a “better than expected economic performance, always tied to the energy supply”, says the US company, but “the new government will miss its fiscal objectives due to an economic context that in the 2023 will remain difficult for the whole year, since the winter of 2023-24 will experience considerable winds against economic growth ». Moody’s, analyzing Nadef, confirms that the 2023 deficit target will be “substantially higher than what the Draghi government predicted in September (4.5% of GDP against 3.4%), but the more expensive measures proposed in the election campaign , which would lead to higher budget deficits, are not on the agenda in 2023 ”.

Speaking of EU funding for the PNRR, according to the US agency, the execution of investment plans in Italy is delayed and Nadef shows that by the end of 2022 less than 1% of GDP will have been spent compared to a target initial 1.7%. Moody’s recalls that Brussels disbursed 21 billion after Italy reached all the milestones for the first half of 2022, with only two overdue ‘targets’ linked to the competition law “including a liberalization of retail gas prices which it could prove to be politically difficult in the context of the current energy crisis and could delay the disbursement of the next tranche ”. In its “credit opinion”, the US company confirms that Italy “should have sufficient gas until March next year”. In addition, the government’s energy demand reduction measures have begun to translate into a drop in gas demand, with consumption down by 5.2% between January and September. Industry is leading the decline (-12.4%), with households reducing their consumption by 4.4%.

There remains greater uncertainty about European gas supplies after March 2023. “Although the previous government made significant efforts to further diversify Italian gas supplies, we expect the non-Russian gas supply and the replenishment of stocks before the arrival of the ‘winter 2023-24 will be more challenging due to the likely decline in the availability of liquefied natural gas, ”writes Moody’s. For 2024, the US rating agency, on the other hand, predicts that “relative stability will emerge, even if we think that energy prices will remain well above the levels that prevailed before the Russian invasion of Ukraine” and forecasts a growth in the Italian GDP of 1.5%. And here Moody’s is more optimistic than the estimates of the European Union, which instead sees a limited increase of 1.1%.