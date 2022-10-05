Moody’s does not grease the pill: in the absence of implementation of the reforms by the Meloni government, including those of Draghi’s PNRR, the agency will be ready to cut Italy’s rating, sliding it into the group “junk”.

The warning-threat, clearly addressed to the imminent executive, arrived in the middle of the day: the American giant, following the outcome of the Italian political elections that certified the victory of the center-right FdI-Lega-Forza Italy he had left unchanged his judgment on the Italian debt which, in reality, is already bad.

Moody’s has in fact a made in Italy public debt rating higher than the “junk” level of just one step. The rating is Baa3 and the outlook is also negative.

So much so that, before the announcement of the rating agency, there was talk of the risk of a downgrade. In reality, no one had believed it, due to the repercussions that would have hit the government bond market: they also trusted in the hope that the rating agency would not go too far before the formation of the Meloni government.

In fact, there was no downgrade and it is not even today. But the threat is there.

“We would likely downgrade Italy’s ratings if we were to see a significant weakening of the country’s medium-term growth prospects due to the failure to implement growth-enhancing reforms. including those outlined in the Pnrr“reads an update report just released, signed by Moody’s.

The reaction, in a market where sentiment is certainly not the best, is fast: the BTP-Bund spread jumped to 242, or the highs of the daywell up from the 230 basis points at the start of the session.

I 10-year BTP rates rise to 4.37%.

Moody’s does not hide the skepticism it has towards the upcoming government led by Giorgia Meloni. The risk mentioned is that the “Political context hinders the implementation of structural reforms; that limited energy supplies weaken economic prospects; and that fiscal solidity is weakened “.

It is feared what he had said on the other hand during the election campaign the same leader of the Brothers of Italy, who had not ruled out making any changes to the PNRR, in case of victory. A hypothesis rejected in toto by Moody’s, which explained that, in this case, the negotiations would delay the implementation of the plan drawn up by the Draghi government, “Exerting downward pressure on investment spending, in a situation where high inflation and energy supply risks are already weighing on economic activity.”

In general, Moody’s points out, “The most restrictive financing conditions, high inflation, the risks for energy supplies from Russia and a more complex political context are weighing on Italy’s growth prospects and debt dynamics “.

It is therefore essential that Italy moves forward with the necessary reforms to continue to benefit from EU funding, insured with the EU plan known as Next Generation EU, reaching those targets engraved in the Draghi executive PNRR plan.

However, the rating agency is confident in the saving action of Europe.

“The central countries of the euro area will be inclined to support Italy in case of need, an opinion that was confirmed by the recent announcement of the ECB’s anti-spread plan “.

Moody’s has a negative Baa3 rating on Italywhich means that a downgrade would cause the rating to immediately slide below the rating “investment grade”, making the merit of BTP & Co fall into the junk category: practically, garbage.

A few days after the outcome of the Italian political elections of last September 25, which certified the victory of the center-right, a warning to Italy came from the other sister of the three rating agencies, or rather from Standard & Poor’s.

S&P spoke of “Difficult choices” for the new Italian government, in a context of recession in Europe and in the wake of the country’s high public debt.

The agency highlighted the limits of Italy, which has, it noted, a budgetary room for maneuver “limited”, in view of the budget law that will have to be passed within the next few weeks, after the formation of the executive.

“Crucial to economic recovery (and consequently, indirectly, for the state coffers) in 2023 and 2024 it will be if the new government carries out the reforms of the NRP that will allow “ the disbursement of other European funds, had underlined S&P Global ratings, which however had not issued a real alarm as it also wrote not to anticipate “Imminent fiscal risks from the transition to the new government” and to foresee one for Italy’s GDP “Mild recession” in 2023 with a GDP down by 0.1%.

The importance of the PNRR was however well remembered, as well as the attitude of the leader of the Brothers of Italy towards the reform plan developed by the outgoing Prime Minister, Mario Draghi:

“During the election campaign, the leader of Fratelli d’Italia (Giorgia Meloni) indicated an interest in the revision of the commitments. From our point of view, any reopening would cause a delay “ in the allocation of EU funds and “would increase uncertainty about the economic prospects”.

Compared to its sister S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s instead used decidedly stronger tones, threatening a downgrade which, in his case, would bring Italy to the level of junk.

Admissions on Italy’s strengths have been made: the agency recalled that Italy can boast “High household wealth, low private sector debt and economic diversification”. The reiterated nevi are those well known all over the world: low GDP growth potential and high public debt.

Moody’s announcement on Italy’s rating was expected on Friday, September 30th. However, no communication had arrived from the agency: and this was an indication of how the rating on Italy had been left unchanged. But Moody’s today makes its position clearer. The agency’s latest move dates back to 5 August when, following the crisis of the Draghi government which led to the resignation of the Prime Minister and the green light for the early elections, the outlook on Italy worsened from stable to negative.