MoPeG event on April 26th, 2022 – corporate law notes

Forum Unter­neh­mens­recht am 26. April 2022 one 18 Clock:

The MoPeG: Modernization of partnership law – consequences for practice

Lecture and discuss:

  • Prof. Dr. Bar­bara Gru­ne­wald (University of Cologne; member of the BMJ expert commission): Development and main features of the MoPeG
  • RA Prof. Dr. Die­ter Leu­e­ring (FGS): Opening of the law of commercial partnerships for the liberal professions
  • WP Prof. Dr. Ulrich Prince (YPOG): Accounting and tax consequences of the legal capacity of the GbR.

The event takes place in the Juris­ti­schen Fakul­tät the Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf, Building 24.91Space 01.65 (upper floor, left after the stairs).

For organizational reasons we ask for Anmel­dung an: [email protected]​uni-​duesseldorf.​de

