Forum Unter­neh­mens­recht am 26. April 2022 one 18 Clock:

The MoPeG: Modernization of partnership law – consequences for practice

Lecture and discuss:

Prof. Dr. Bar­bara Gru­ne­wald (University of Cologne; member of the BMJ expert commission): Development and main features of the MoPeG

(University of Cologne; member of the BMJ expert commission): RA Prof. Dr. Die­ter Leu­e­ring ( FGS ): Opening of the law of commercial partnerships for the liberal professions

( ): WP Prof. Dr. Ulrich Prince ( YPOG ): Accounting and tax consequences of the legal capacity of the GbR.

The event takes place in the Juris­ti­schen Fakul­tät the Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf, Building 24.91Space 01.65 (upper floor, left after the stairs).

For organizational reasons we ask for Anmel­dung an: [email protected]​uni-​duesseldorf.​de