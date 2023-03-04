10
Forum Unternehmensrecht am 26. April 2022 one 18 Clock:
The MoPeG: Modernization of partnership law – consequences for practice
Lecture and discuss:
- Prof. Dr. Barbara Grunewald (University of Cologne; member of the BMJ expert commission): Development and main features of the MoPeG
- RA Prof. Dr. Dieter Leuering (FGS): Opening of the law of commercial partnerships for the liberal professions
- WP Prof. Dr. Ulrich Prince (YPOG): Accounting and tax consequences of the legal capacity of the GbR.
The event takes place in the Juristischen Fakultät the Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf, Building 24.91Space 01.65 (upper floor, left after the stairs).
For organizational reasons we ask for Anmeldung an: [email protected]uni-duesseldorf.de
