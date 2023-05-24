Moratti Jr enriches Emotion Network. Soon a second round of investments

Angelo Moratti to direct a second round of investments

New sap is arriving for the media company Emotion Network in the aftermath of the closure of the international summit in Piazza Affari which brought together the most representative exponents of tech for three days in a mix of “innovation and humanism”. He certainly could not be missing from those present Angelo Moratti, minority shareholder of the young start-up with 15.6%According to reports from Milano Finanza, the entrepreneur himself would be at the helm of a new round of investments.

It should be leaving soon at the seed level a collection of funds in which it appears Angel Capital Management come funding partner. Moratti Junior – son of Gianmarco Moratti and Lina Sotis – and the CEO of the media company Mattia Mor – former parliamentarian of Italia Viva – have not commented on the news for the moment.

Emotion Network, the start-up that combines tech and human potential

Emotion network was fFounded in February 2020 by seven partners who are experts in technological innovation: Mor , first shareholder with 29.5%, together with Gianluca D’Agostino (10.6%), Karin Fischer and Massimo Redaelli (9.5% each), Claude Finckenberg, Thomas Schneider and finally, Alec Ross, Barack Obama’s former communications guru, who each hold 8.5%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

