What are the new ways of artificial intelligence

□ At present, my country’s artificial intelligence has formed a complete industrial system, the scale of artificial intelligence core industry exceeds 400 billion yuan, and the number of enterprises exceeds 3,000.

□ Adhere to a comprehensive, dynamic, and open view of network security, improve the security protection level of the overall network, and build security resilience in the world of artificial intelligence.

Recently, the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference was held in Shanghai. The information at the meeting shows that at present, my country’s artificial intelligence has formed a complete industrial system, the scale of artificial intelligence core industry exceeds 400 billion yuan, and the number of enterprises exceeds 3,000. What new ideas, new technologies, and new trends in artificial intelligence did this conference show? reporters visited.

Before participating in the conference, the reporter downloaded an app recommended by the conference – “WAIC·Metaverse”, and experienced an immersive Metaverse Cloud venue. First, log in to the APP with your mobile phone number and register a virtual ID to create an avatar to enter the Metaverse venue. Just like playing a mobile game, users control their virtual people to shuttle in the middle of the venue, enter and leave various forums, and browse agenda information.

The entire virtual space venue is equivalent to a parallel world. The timeline and the real space dynamically overlap. Every offline forum meeting and every information update is broadcast live simultaneously in the Metaverse venue. After the offline meeting, although the online virtual space is still there, the virtual waiters, information updates and other content are also “off work” together.

After a circle of experience, the reporter’s initial experience of the metaverse can be summed up in one sentence – “complete tasks in the real world in virtual space”. It is not difficult to see that the Metaverse is the protagonist and application new track of this year’s conference.

At present, the relevant practice of AI + Metaverse is also being brewed and implemented in Shanghai. At the policy level, Shanghai has formulated the “14th Five-Year Plan” for the development of the digital economy and the “Shanghai Action Plan for Cultivating “Metaverse” New Tracks, which will strengthen the full chain layout of Metaverse technology from the bottom to the application. At the application layer, during the conference, Shanghai released six Metaverse application scenarios. Although it is only in the early stage of exploration, there is still much room for improvement in the form of interaction and user experience, but the entrance to the metaverse is gradually opening.

“In the past year, artificial intelligence has made great progress, both at the technical level and at the commercial level.” Robin Li, founder of Baidu, believes that domestic artificial intelligence has developed rapidly and even changed its direction.

The directional change Li Yanhong said is to let AI lead technological evolution and business transformation from the perspective of content production, such as Baidu’s AI painting. Li Yanhong said that this ability is a kind of AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Self-Generated Content), which relies on pre-training large model technology. AIGC can create content with independent value and unique perspective.”

“There are more and more cases of artificial intelligence being applied in all walks of life and in different scenarios.” Hu Houkun, Huawei’s rotating chairman, believes that artificial intelligence has been embedded in the production process in various scenarios.

Hu Houkun raised several issues that deserve the attention of the entire industry. Among them, the first task is to continue to promote the construction of the computing power network, so that the computing power center will move from point to surface and form a network.

Secondly, the computing power network is moving towards integration and heterogeneity. Not only the computing centers of artificial intelligence are networked, but supercomputing centers and integrated big data centers in various places can be integrated into the network to form a unified and large computing power nationwide. platform to support the high-quality development of the digital economy.

Third, the computing power network must be well built and operated well. At present, the data generated by various data centers are different in format and algorithm, and cannot be called directly from each other, but can only be used locally. All parties should work together to build relatively uniform standards.

Finally, it is necessary to accelerate the incubation and innovation of industrial applications. Incubation of large models has become a consensus for innovative breakthroughs in industries and scenarios. Leading the incubation and innovation of large models can not only reduce repeated investment, but also facilitate the concentration of advantageous resources to jointly accelerate the application of artificial intelligence.

The reporter noticed that at the booth of Beijing Ruilai Wisdom Technology Co., Ltd., the staff held a white T-shirt with a special image printed on it and kept shaking in front of a body recognition camera, but the monitor had no idea about the clothes. reaction.

“What is going on at the booth is the AI ​​’invisibility cloak’ attack and defense technology test.” Zhu Meng, partner and senior vice president of Relais Intelligence, introduced that by printing specific confrontation patterns on the clothes, the clothes became an anti-artificial intelligence The “invisibility cloak” of algorithms.

“Artificial intelligence is developing rapidly, and technical risks are everywhere.” Zhu Meng said that the essence of security is the upgrade of offense and defense, and the purpose of AI confrontation technology is to find problems in advance, so as to solve them in a targeted manner.

The construction of a trustworthy and secure artificial intelligence system has attracted the attention of the industry. On the policy side, the “Pudong New Area Artificial Intelligence Enterprise Data Security and Algorithm Compliance Guidelines (Trial)” compiled by Shanghai Pudong New Area was officially announced; on the product side, the “Intelligent Data Security Management and Control Platform” of Shanghai Guanan Information Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Insidun Information Technology Co., Ltd.’s “Data Evaluation and Governance Platform” has appeared one after another; in addition, “Metaverse Security Governance Shanghai Initiative” has carried out “cold thinking” in the Metaverse fever, and proposed a joint governance plan .

Yang Haijun, chief engineer of the Cyberspace Administration of Shanghai Municipal Committee, said that network security and data security have become major strategic issues related to the development of digital society and economy, especially the security protection of Metaverse-related infrastructure, and should adhere to a comprehensive, dynamic and open network Security concept, improve the security protection level of the overall network, and build the security resilience of the artificial intelligence world.