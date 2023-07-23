More and more are dissatisfied with their job – and their bosses

Bild: Shutterstock

23.07.2023, 06:5223.07.2023, 16:37

Dissatisfaction is growing among employees in Switzerland. Unfair pay, lack of leadership skills and a growing desire to change jobs are just the top reasons cited in a survey.

In addition, a single job is increasingly not enough to survive. This is the result of a survey by the auditing and consulting firm Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC), as quoted by the “NZZ am Sonntag” and which was available to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

In April, PWC said it surveyed 53,912 employed people worldwide for the annual “Hopes and Fears” study, 1,070 of them in Switzerland.

According to PWC, the tense economic situation is having a major impact on employees’ wallets. Only 38 percent had money left over at the end of the month. In the last survey a year ago, it was 47 percent. And if a quarter of the employees have more than one job, that’s the case for 60 percent of them because they couldn’t make ends meet without the additional income.

Majority feels unfairly paid

Only a third of employees feel they are paid fairly, but people in Switzerland are less likely to ask for higher wages in a global comparison. Only about a third would like to ask for a salary increase in the coming year, as Price Waterhouse Coopers writes. The younger the employees are, the more likely they are to ask for more wages.

One in four employees would like to change jobs within the next year. In 2022 it was still every fifth person. Reasons for changing jobs include low wages, overwork or problems with the corporate culture. Only 46 percent would recommend their job to others. Again, younger people are particularly willing to change.

According to the survey, employees in Switzerland are also worried about their future. A third of those surveyed believe that their company will not survive the next ten years if they stick to the current strategy.

General job satisfaction in Switzerland is 56 percent and thus slightly higher than in a global comparison. Women are around 10 percent less satisfied than men.

Bad grades for supervisors

Only four out of ten employees in Switzerland believe that their managers encourage disagreements and debates. That’s more than worldwide, but still few, according to Price Waterhouse Coopers.

In addition, according to the opinion of those surveyed, Swiss managers are apparently more lacking in important leadership qualities in a global comparison: Less than half of those surveyed think that their managers are fair, competent, communicative and honest. And only around half feel they can be themselves at work.

(yam/sda)

You might also be interested in:

The legal startup Legalpass announces the participation of more than 1000 CS shareholders in its Swiss class action lawsuit. With the lawsuit, the Lausanne-based company wants to achieve “appropriate compensation” for the forced takeover of the big bank by UBS.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

