More and more overnight stays – record year: Swiss guests make the difference – News

The Swiss hotel industry continues to recover and is facing a record year. In June, the local hotels counted 3.96 million overnight stays and thus almost 10 percent more than in the same month last year. Even compared to the years before the pandemic, overnight stays by Swiss guests have increased significantly.

Overall, the increase in June seen in previous months continued this year. From January to May, overnight stays had increased significantly by almost 15 percent compared to the previous year. In the first semester, the number of overnight stays rose by 13.8 percent to 19.5 million.

So far, everything indicates that more guests will stay in Swiss hotels this year than ever before. Because even compared to the record and last pre-Corona year 2019, there are 3.6 percent more overnight stays after six months.

In the course of the year so far, this is thanks to the guests from abroad. Because while the number of overnight stays for local guests remained practically stable at 10 million (+0.2 percent), it rose by 33 percent for foreign guests to 9.4 million.

Lots of Germans and more Chinese again

A breakdown by country of origin shows that more guests came to Switzerland from all continents. Tourists from European countries accounted for 15 percent more overnight stays than in the first half of 2022. The increase in guests from the American continent was even higher (+51 percent). Above all, however, the Asian guests returned. Here the demand even doubled.

In terms of countries, Germany and the USA are still the most important for the local hotel industry. The largest number of guests came from Germany with 1.8 million overnight stays, followed by the USA with 1.3 million and the United Kingdom with almost 860,000.

Meanwhile, the guests from China, who are also very important for Switzerland, are returning more and more. From January to June, Chinese again generated a good 150,000 overnight stays in the Swiss hotel industry. In the same period of the previous year there were only just under 38,000, but in the first half of 2019 there were still a good 600,000. So there is still massive catch-up potential.

The Swiss guests stay

A comparison with 2019 shows, however, that it is the Swiss guests who make the difference: the trend towards holidaying in one’s own country has continued beyond the corona pandemic.

Although Mr. and Mrs. Swiss are increasingly drawn abroad again after the pandemic, they are still vacationing in Switzerland significantly more often this year than in 2019. The number of overnight stays among Swiss guests is compared to the last time before Corona -year after six months up by almost 17 percent.

On the other hand, there is still potential for foreign guests to catch up in the pre-Corona period, despite the strong recovery. In the first half of the year, foreign demand was still 7.5 percent lower than in 2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

