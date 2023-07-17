More and more salty pizza. Ingredients go up twice as high as inflation

Listen to the audio version of the article

Making a margherita today costs 14% more. A double increase, compared to the average inflation rate in Italy, which the latest data attest to 6.7%. The calculations come from the Bloomberg news agency, which to make them used the latest price surveys conducted by Istat and referring to the month of June. The cause of the surge is mainly olive oil, the price of which has exploded by more than 26% over the last year.

In the case of the most classic of Neapolitan pizzas, the increases in wheat flour, tomato and mozzarella must also be calculated. In particular, flour, which on a monthly basis would have also recorded a small drop of 0.6%, saw its retail price grow by 6.8% in the last year. The cost of peeled tomatoes at the supermarket, on the other hand, increased by 12.8% and could undergo further increases linked to the higher price obtained by growers in the 2023 campaign for tomatoes. Finally, as regards mozzarella, the annual increases are in the order of 17%.

The real joke, for the consumer, is that today it costs less to buy a pre-packaged pizza than to make it at home: according to Bloomberg’s calculations, in the last year the ready-made versions would have increased by only 7%. In Italy, in the large-scale distribution alone, 60,000 tons of pizzas were sold in the last year, including fresh ready-to-eat pizzas and frozen ones, for a turnover of 1.2 billion euro.

According to Coldiretti, 2.7 billion pizzas are baked in our country every year, which in terms of ingredients means 200 million kilos of flour, 225 million kilos of mozzarella, 30 million kilos of olive oil and 260 million of chili tomato sauce. The turnover generated by pizza is worth over 15 billion euros a year thanks above all to a network of 121,000 establishments, which employ 100,000 full-time workers plus the same number on weekends.