More asset protection in the event of a divorce

Divorce is considered by experts to be one of the greatest risks for private and corporate assets. Then there is the threat of demands for equalization of gains, equalization of pensions and maintenance. Resident doctors and medical professionals in management positions therefore need family law strategies to protect their assets. Attorney Dr. Simone Uhlig* explains.

A few numbers first. In 2021, around 142,800 marriages were dissolved in Germany by court order. As the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) further reports, the number of divorces fell by almost 1,100 or 0.7 percent compared to 2020. It had already fallen by 3.5 percent in the previous year. In comparison: According to the Federal Statistical Office, around 357,799 couples in Germany said yes in 2021. Due to the corona pandemic, far fewer marriages were concluded. After a decrease of 10.3 percent in 2020, the number fell again by 4.2 percent in the second year of the pandemic. The average length of marriage until divorce was 14.8 years.

What do the duration of the marriage and the average divorce rate have to do with the everyday economic life of practicing doctors and medical professionals in management positions? Well, quite a lot, because in a special family law situation such as a divorce, the assets that have been built up are quickly up for grabs. In the event of divorce, for example, the (former) spouse may be faced with high demands for equalization of gains, equalization of pensions and maintenance. This refers to private and corporate assets.

Protect your assets in the best possible way in the event of a divorce

This means: Even if marriage is associated with romance (and fortunately the majority of marriages actually last), physicians should look for strategies to protect their assets as best as possible in the event of an accident. This applies equally to the private and corporate sphere. For classification: A sole practice is usually operated as a sole proprietorship. The same is true of communities of practice. Each practice participating in the community practice is managed individually. Under certain circumstances, the legal form of a partnership under civil law (GbR) is also possible. The sole proprietor has the power to dispose of his entire business assets, which often also include a practice property and perhaps other assets such as securities and tangible assets in the form of motor vehicles. And if there is a divorce, these assets are subject to division unless other arrangements have been made.

Without a notarial marriage contract, the statutory matrimonial property regime of the community of accrued gains applies

In short: For corporate and private asset protection, it is almost absolutely necessary to set up a marriage contract and to design it professionally. Anyone who has not concluded a notarial marriage contract automatically lives in a community of gains. The community of gains is the statutory matrimonial property regime. The assets of the partners remain separate during the marriage, but an equalization of gains is carried out in particular if one partner dies or the marriage ends in divorce.

The law (§ 1363 Para. 2 BGB) states: “The respective property of the spouses does not become their joint property; this also applies to assets acquired by a spouse after marriage. However, the gains that the spouses achieve in marriage are balanced when the community of gains ends.”

Make an individual marital property agreement

This means that the assets generated during the marriage are to be balanced between the spouses in such a way that each spouse receives half of it. And that basically also refers to the business assets, because in the event of divorce, according to the law, there is a risk of the increase in value of a company arising during the marriage being compensated in cash. Any doctor in private practice can quickly calculate what that means in practice.

It can therefore be advisable for doctors in private practice to enter into an agreement on marital property that protects the company but at the same time does not put the other spouse at a disadvantage. Even the statutory matrimonial property regime of the community of accrued gains is suitable in many cases for creating a satisfactory settlement of assets in the event of the termination of the marriage through divorce. The regulations can be modified individually, for example in the form of a reconciliation of interests that removes company shares from the equalization of gains. At the same time, the marriage contract should be fair and designed in such a way that the other spouse is provided for.

*The author; dr Simone Uhlig is a specialist lawyer for labor law and family law at Law firm 4L Legal and Karlsruhe.