More bankruptcies: Corporate bankruptcies are increasing and increasing

If companies run out of money or get in debt, they are obliged to file for bankruptcy. Image: dpa

The recession is pushing more and more companies into the abyss, and the number of bankruptcy applications is increasing. Not every insolvency means the end of the affected company, restructuring can also be successful.

Because of the economic downturn and rising borrowing costs, more and more companies in Germany are on the verge of collapse. The number of regular insolvencies applied for rose in July by 23.8 percent compared to the same month last year, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Friday. In June there was already an increase of 13.9 percent. When looking at the results, it should be borne in mind that the proceedings are only included in the statistics after the insolvency court has made its first decision, the office explained. In many cases, the actual time of filing for insolvency is almost three months earlier.

Creditors tremble for a total of four billion euros

According to the final results, the number of bankruptcies reported to the district courts rose by 19 percent to 1,478 within a year in May. “The number of corporate insolvencies has been increasing continuously since August 2022,” the statisticians explained. The local courts put the claims of the creditors at almost 4.0 billion euros. In addition, 5,679 consumer bankruptcies were reported in May, 3.7 percent fewer than a year earlier.

Britta Beeger Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 3 Mark Fehr Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 3 Petra Kirchhoff Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 23

Based on 10,000 companies, there were a total of 4.4 insolvencies in May. Most of the bankruptcies, with 8.7 cases, were in the transport and warehousing sector. Then came the area of ​​other economic services, which include temporary work agencies, with 7.4 cases. The lowest insolvency frequency with only 0.3 insolvencies per 10,000 companies was in the energy supply sector.

Germany’s economy shrank in late 2022 and early 2023 and only stagnated in the spring. Many experts also expect a decline in gross domestic product for the current year as a whole.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

