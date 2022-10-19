Listen to the audio version of the article

The costs and bureaucratic ties for the disposal of waste collected on ships and which must be transferred to the collection plants of Italian ports are increasing rather than decreasing. To denounce it are, with a joint note, Confitarma and Assarmatori.

The aim is the entry into force of Legislative Decree 197 of 8 November 2021, relating, in fact, to the transposition of Directive (EU) 2019/883, on port reception facilities for the delivery of waste from ships.

More costs for the Motorways of the Sea

Emblematic, underlines the note, “is the case of the liners of the Motorways of the Sea, for which the new legislation has confirmed the existing exemption system, according to which ships in possession of the necessary requirements verified by the Authority maritime could deliver the waste only in a port along the route ».

The only real innovation introduced by the legislative decree (in addition to the obligation to stipulate a service contract with a collection facility located in one of the ports along the ship’s route), “is represented by the fact – the note continues – that the requirements must now be verified by the Port System Authority, which should issue a specific exemption certificate ». It is a pity that “the ADSPs do not issue such certificates”.

In fact, the exemption was lost

Consequently, many ships, the shipowners denounce, “while maintaining the legal requirements, have, in fact, lost the status of exemption, with a consequent unjustified increase in costs and administrative burdens for waste collection, previously not foreseen”.