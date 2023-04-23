More controls on public transport again because the rate of fare dodgers is increasing

More and more people are traveling on trains, buses and trams without a ticket – now there are more frequent and stricter controls Transport companies are registering an increasing number of passengers without a valid ticket. This is also due to the fact that there were hardly any controls during the corona crisis. Now those responsible want to react – and announce “more and more efficient controls”.

Often left out: the public transport ticket machines. Sabrina Stübi

More and more people are using public transport without a valid ticket. This is shown by figures that CH Media has requested from various transport companies. At Zurich Transport (VBZ), for example, 2.2 million passengers were checked last year. Almost 60,000 tax surcharges were issued, which means that 2.7 percent of the passengers checked were traveling without a valid ticket.