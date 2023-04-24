More dividends every year with these 15 companies

The more consecutively a company raises its dividend, the stronger the signal to shareholders. Oscar Wong / Getty Images

Companies that consistently increase their payouts over a period of at least 25 years are considered “dividend aristocrats”. In Germany there is no company that currently manages this period. Investors should therefore not rely too much on multiple dividend increases, says investor and stock expert Christian Röhl. Companies that have not lowered their dividends for a long time are more meaningful. According to the dividend study, this applies to three companies. One of them is a member of the Dax.

In the Dividend study 2023 a total of 15 German companies are listed that have paid their investors more dividends annually over the past six to 21 years. This study is created once a year by the ISF Institute for Strategic Finance of the FOM University in cooperation with the German Association for the Protection of Securities (DSW).

Six years of dividend increases in a row doesn’t mean much

Christian Röhl is an investor, entrepreneur and author of the dividend study. He says that when it comes to so-called “aristocrat candidates” — companies that continuously increase their dividends — investors should pay particular attention to the period over which the increase took place. “In Germany, six to seven years in a row are enough to be included in the top list – but of course that’s only a weak signal,” says Röhl. Different economic cycles would not be taken into account.