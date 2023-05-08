More electricity from lignite: so far no indication of an extension: newspaper for municipal economy

In order to reduce the generation of electricity from gas and thus save gas, the federal government made it possible for coal-fired power plants to be put back into operation or continue to be operated last year.

RWE brought three power plant units back online

Last autumn, RWE brought three power plant blocks (Niederaußem E and F, Neurath C) back online from the safety stand-by. The spokesman said that they would participate in the electricity market for a limited period of time until June 30, 2023 within the framework of the legal framework. “After their decommissioning, no further safety reserve is planned.” RWE CEO Markus Krebber said on Thursday: “We don’t want to operate the coal-fired power plants from the safety reserve longer than necessary.”

The three plants are allowed to continue to operate on the basis of an ordinance. According to the Federal Ministry of Economics, it is currently being examined whether there is a new regulation that would enable an extension of market participation. This ordinance also allowed the energy company Leag to take the Jänschwalde E and F power plant units from the reserve in the Lausitz mining area.

Two power plant units until March 2024

RWE is also allowed to operate two power plant blocks (Neurath D and E), which were originally scheduled to be shut down by the end of 2022, until the end of March 2024. “Until then, given the situation in the gas supply, they should remain in the market,” said the spokesman. Both of these plants fall under the Coal Power Generation Termination Act. This provides that the federal government will examine by the end of September 2023 whether the systems should continue to be operated for another year, i.e. until the end of March 2025, or be transferred to a reserve. (dpa/gun)