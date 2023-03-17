The Agcom provision

On paper, the provision with which Agcom increased the access rates of the other companies to Tim’s copper network is one of those news that should have dragged down the prices of the former telephony monopolist. Yet yesterday Telecom stock closed a session in deep red, leaving about 4.20% on the ground at 0.2827 euros. How come? It is true that the increase it has been reduced to 60% compared to the proposal in consultation, but in any case already in 2023 there will be a substantial increase in prices despite the protests of the other operators. In short, the network acquires value and it was by no means a given.

So much so that the competitors are in turmoil. In fact, they grow tariffs for copper access and decrease those for fiber with the clear aim of pushing the migration towards next generation infrastructure. According to the other operators, however, in this way Tim’s economic interests are served given that the double copper-fibre infrastructure does not exist on 60% of the national territory.

What happens in Piazza Affari

Returning to the Stock Exchange, the reasons for the collapse in Piazza Affari are probably to be found elsewhere. And they can be seen in the difficulties of the process to sell the network plus Sparkle and Fibercop. On the plate, as is now very well known, there are two offers that are economically equivalent by valuing the infrastructure at around 20 billion euros. However, both the private equity fund Kkr and the Cdp-Macquarie consortium are far from Vivendi’s requests. The gap that was already considerable – it should be remembered that the first shareholder always spoke of 31 billion – has become even greater. The new tariffs, in fact, add more value to the network and between now and April 18 (deadline for adjusting the offers) Kkr and Cdp will have to raise the bar quite a bit if they want to get the go-ahead for exclusivity by the Tim’s board of directors.

Vivendi’s position

Furthermore, on the Board of Directors, he continues to breathe down the neck of the French media giant who did not take the decision well to extend the deadline for raises from 31 March to 18 April. According to De Puyfontaine and the other French managers, the two offers will never come close to their requests, in short, they would only be wasting time.

If this is indeed the case, we will know shortly. But the school example could be that of a real estate transaction. If I want to buy a house worth 31 billion – this is how those who are ready to bet on a raise say it – I will never make the first offer equal to the request, but I will try to gradually get closer to a possible equilibrium point. It is a negotiation and should be considered as such. It will be long, also because April 18th is a month away.

The margins of recovery

The problem is that in this negotiation the starting point seems very distant from the seller’s evaluations and that it is difficult to understand how far the relaunch margins can go. It is unlikely that Cassa Depositi e Prestiti has much ammunition to fire, instead it is probable that the Kkr strategy was already in two stages. But how far the American fund can go is not easy to say. Also because both offers bring with them big question marks: at an antitrust level that of CDP and on the point of golden power the offer of American private equity.