more expensive!Apple's price increase for subscription services such as Apple Music in the United States: the country has not been affected for the time being
by admin
In the latest news, Apple has raised subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One family buckets, effective immediately.

Specifically:

Apple Music

Personal: $10.99 per month (up $1)

Family: $16.99 per month (up $2)

Individual year: $109 per year (up $10)

Apple TV+

Monthly: $6.99 per month (up $2)

Annual: $69 per year (up $20)

Apple One

Personal: $16.95 per month (up $2)

Family: $22.95 per month (up $3)

Premium: $32.95 per month (up $3)

The price of Apple Music subscription in the country has not been adjusted yet. The monthly fee for the voice-activated/student subscription plan is 5 yuan, the personal monthly fee is 10 yuan, and the family monthly fee is 15 yuan.

Apple explained that the reason for this price adjustment is the increase in copyright fees. However, Apple emphasized that higher music subscription fees mean artists can get more share, and Apple TV+ content is also expanding.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Wan Nan

