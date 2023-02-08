Who expected a State of the Union address oriented on the foreign policyagainst Russia (for the invasion of Ukraine) and against China (for the intrusion into US airspace with a probably spy probe), was disappointed: President Joe Biden essentially talked about domestic politics and the economyoutlining the themes of the US 2024 electoral campaign.

As for tones, the republican opposition has responded to the call to moderate the confrontation with interruptions and sometimes insults: the ‘trumpian’ extremists eh QAnon conspiracy theorists they called him a liar. While, seated behind the president, his deputy Kamala Harris and the speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy they showed mutual coldness, despite a joke from Biden to McCarthy: “I don’t want to ruin your reputation, but I can’t wait to work with you”.

Foreign policy only returned to the fore after about 60 of the 73 minutes of the lengthy speech. Russian front, the US “will stand by Ukraine’s side as long as necessary”: “the brutal Russian aggression” is a “test for the years to come, for us and for the world“. America wants “more freedom, more dignity, more peace, not only in Europe, but everywhere,” says Biden, addressing the Ukrainian ambassador in Washington Oksana Markarova, seated among the guests of the first lady Jill.

China frontthe United States will act every time Beijing “threatens our sovereignty”, as “we showed last week” – an explicit reference to the story of the Chinese balloon intercepted in the American skies and then shot down -, but in a spirit “of competition, not of conflict”.

First the United States

Firm words, but not aggressive. As had been, up to that moment, all the discourse set up as a call for unity and bipartisan collaboration, after the season of polarization, and centered on internal events: an electoral manifesto, which seems to herald a re-nomination. “Let’s finish the job together”: is Biden’s refrain, who claims his successes – Covid overcome, unemployment at its lowest since 1969, consolidated democracy after the shock of the insurrection of January 6, 2021 – and traces a path, alternating – the commentators note – “from reflective and ecumenical tones to the fiercest and most combative ones”.

The president is aware that, with a Congress divided, must seek and find compromises if he is to advance his agenda. But he also knows that if the opposition builds a wall against him, he will be able to blame it for a stalemate. And senators and deputies know him, many of whom were in the chamber with a yellow-blue Ukrainian ribbon.

Biden presented an economic plan “for the forgotten people”: no cuts in welfare e ‘minimun tax’ for the richwith protectionist echoes (federal projects with materials ‘made in the USA’) and the emphasis on contrasting climate change (“an existential threat”). The eye is turned to its liberal, black and Hispanic ‘constituencies’: restore the right to abortion, ban assault weapons against massacres in schools and workplaces, reform the police against a disproportionate use of force, say no to political violence and extremism.

The president urges Republicans to cooperate. But he doesn’t expect this to happen, even if he spices up the call for collaboration by proposing topics that are by definition bipartisan: the fight against cancer and defense of mental health, the protection of veterans, the fight against the opioid epidemic and overdoses. Biden warns: with the midterm vote, “the people have given us a clear message, confrontation for confrontation gets us nowhere”; and adds: “My vision to bring our country together has always been to restore the soul of the nation and rebuild its backbone, the middle class.” And again: “The history of America is a history of progress and resilience … We are the only country that has emerged from every crisis stronger than when it entered it … We are doing it again …”.

The Republican response and how public opinion thinks



Last year, it was the war in Ukraine that forced Biden to completely revise his State of the Union address, delivered six days after the start of the Russian invasion. The president sent a strong message to the Russian oligarchs: “We will find and seize your yachts and your jets and your luxury homes,” he said. This time, it was last Saturday’s culling of the Chinese probe to suggest some modifications to the already prepared text.

The president aims to give the Union a reassuring positive picture, rather than astounding the public with programs and initiatives. To answer him, the Republicans choose Sarah Huckabee Sanders, governor of Arkansas, daughter of art – her father was too – and former spokesperson in the White House of Donald Trump. The youngest governor of the Union – she is 40 years old – does not pick up Biden’s olive branch: America – she says – “is ready for a new generation of leaders”, a phrase that sounds, however, a death knell for the re-nomination of Donald Trump (Biden is 80 years old, Trump 77).

For Biden, it was the first State of the Union address given in front of a Congress divided, the Republican House and the Democratic Senate. By recalling what he has done so far, the president wants to demonstrate that he can still be useful to the country. However, a Washington Post / ABC poll indicates that public opinion is skeptical of the work of Biden, whose administration presents itself as “one of the most effective in modern times”.

More than three out of five Americans think the president hasn’t done much so far and only slightly more than a third acknowledges good results. Even a majority of Democrats think one term for Biden might be enough.

After all, Americans, who voted in 2020 with a record turnout, are not at all excited by a rematch 2024 Biden – Trump. According to the same poll, a clear majority do not want either one in the White House from 2025 onwards.

Public commitments and family woes

The State of the Union address is one of the major political events in the United States: a tradition that dates back to 1790, when George Washington pronounced the first – remained the shortest. The president speaks before Congress in plenary session, with almost all of his ministers – one remains at home, as ‘designated survivor’ in the event of a nuclear or terrorist or natural catastrophe -, the judges of the Supreme Court, the military .

According to persistent rumors in the US press, Biden wants to travel to Poland on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, on February 24th. But a final decision has not yet been made. Instead, despite the call to defuse the polarization, the House, controlled by the Republicans, is preparing to launch the investigation into the president’s son, Hunter, whose origin is an old and controversial story, the discovery in his laptop – deposited in a computer shop – of files on his controversial affairs. The initiative is potentially embarrassing for Biden and he risks throwing a ‘shadow on his re-nomination.

But the president’s troubles don’t just come from the opposition. In his administration, an exodus is underway – a fairly common phenomenon in the middle of his term -. After the chief of staff, Ron Klain, replaced by Jeff Zients, the secretary of Labor Marty Walsh is about to leave, who goes to manage the NHL Players Association, the national union of hockey players. Just Walsh was the ‘designated survivor’ of the ministerial team last night.