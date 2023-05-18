Home » More international orders please: East Swiss industry has capacity
Business

by admin
More foreign orders please: Eastern Swiss industry still has free capacity – the domestic economy is supporting the local economy

Despite adversity, the economy of eastern Switzerland is doing well. In particular, domestically oriented sectors such as construction, retail and hospitality are doing quite well. On the other hand, many industrial companies could still use one or the other order from abroad.

Despite the slight cooling off, sparks are still flying in the local industry.

Bild: Alessandro Crinari/KEY

The global economy and geopolitics are riddled with many discontinuities and uncertainties. Despite everything, the Swiss economy is doing quite well. The domestic economy is having a supportive effect, while foreign business is jerking a little here and there.

